8 viral images of space captured by NASA

A composite near-infrared image of the Ring Nebula showcases its intricate structure in remarkable detail.
A nearby planetary system is seen in detail in our first look at an asteroid belt outside our solar system in infrared light
The VLT Survey Telescope (VST) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) captured a stunning new image of the Gum 3 nebula.
The tightly packed globular cluster NGC 2210 is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC).
A newly formed star, just tens of thousands of years old, emits supersonic jets of gas from its poles.
In this full-disk view from the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite, Earth appears as a shimmering "black marble."
A detailed close-up of Rho Ophiuchi, the closest star-forming region to Earth, reveals the birth of Sun-like stars.
The moon's shadow, or umbra, is seen covering parts of Quebec, New Brunswick, and Maine.
