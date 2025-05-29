8 animals you can only spot in Himalayan region

May 29, 2025, 07:41 AM IST
The Himalayan region is home to a diverse array of wildlife, with several species uniquely adapted to its rugged terrains and climatic extremes. Here are eight remarkable animals that are native to the Himalayas.
Often referred to as the "ghost of the mountains," the snow leopard is a solitary and elusive big cat inhabiting the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas. Its thick fur and long tail help it navigate and survive in the cold, rocky terrains.
This small mammal, with its reddish-brown fur and bushy tail, primarily resides in the temperate forests of the eastern Himalayas. An adept climber, the red panda feeds mainly on bamboo and is known for its shy and solitary nature.
A large ungulate resembling a wild goat, the Himalayan tahr is native to the rugged mountain slopes. Its thick, reddish-brown coat provides insulation against the cold, and its strong limbs aid in navigating steep terrains.
This subspecies of the Asiatic black bear is found in the forested areas of the Himalayas. Recognizable by the distinctive white patch on its chest, it hibernates during the winter months in caves or hollow trees.
The national bird of Nepal, the Himalayan monal is a brightly colored pheasant found in the alpine meadows and forests. Males boast iridescent plumage, making them a visual delight for bird watchers.
Resembling a cross between a goat and an antelope, the takin is a large, muscular ungulate with a thick, golden-yellow coat. It inhabits the bamboo forests and alpine zones, moving in herds and feeding on a variety of vegetation.
This small, shy deer is known for the musk gland found in males, which has been historically valued in perfumery. Preferring dense forests and alpine scrublands, it is primarily nocturnal and feeds on leaves, grasses, and lichens.
With its striking golden-orange fur, the golden langur is one of the most endangered primates in the world. It inhabits the subtropical forests of the eastern Himalayas, living in groups and feeding on leaves, fruits, and flowers.