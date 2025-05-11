May 11, 2025, 07:13 AM IST

8 animals whose blood is not red

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight animals who have unique blood colour that is other than red.

Their blue blood, containing hemocyanin, is used in medical tests to detect bacterial contamination.

Horseshoe crabs

Their blue blood, also containing hemocyanin, is efficient in cold, low-oxygen environments.

Octopuses

Their yellow blood contains vanadium, which helps them transport oxygen.

Sea cucumbers

Their blue blood, containing hemocyanin, aids in oxygen transport in various habitats.

Spiders

They have a unique circulatory system with high copper concentration instead of red blood cells.

Seahorses

Their blood has high white blood cell counts, making it a potential source of antibacterial and antiviral compounds.

Crocodiles

Their blood is clear due to the absence of hemoglobin, allowing them to thrive in cold, high-oxygen environments.

Icefish

Their blood, bones, and muscles are bright lime green due to the accumulation of a bile pigment called biliverdin.

Skinks (New Guinea)

