May 9, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Here is a list of eight animals with the shortest lifespan in the world with even some living only a few days.
Adult mayflies live for a very short time, often just a few hours to a day, with their primary focus being on mating and reproduction.
These moths have a very short lifespan, typically lasting for about a week.
These microscopic aquatic invertebrates have lifespans measured in days, with some living for just a few days.
Male ants, or drones, have a relatively short life span, usually a few weeks, with their primary purpose being to mate with the queen.
These insects are commonly used in genetic research due to their short lifespans, which can be a few weeks.
Mosquitoes have a short lifespan, typically around 8-9 days, with females living longer than males and needing to feed on blood to develop their eggs.
Houseflies have a relatively short life span, usually a few weeks, with rapid development and multiple generations.
Worker bees have a short lifespan, typically a few weeks, during which they perform various hive functions such as foraging, nursing, and cleaning.