8 creatures with shortest lifespan

Here is a list of eight animals with  the shortest lifespan in the world with even some living only a few days.

Adult mayflies live for a very short time, often just a few hours to a day, with their primary focus being on mating and reproduction.

Mayfly

These moths have a very short lifespan, typically lasting for about a week.

Luna Moth

These microscopic aquatic invertebrates have lifespans measured in days, with some living for just a few days.

Gastrotrich

Male ants, or drones, have a relatively short life span, usually a few weeks, with their primary purpose being to mate with the queen.

Ant Drone

These insects are commonly used in genetic research due to their short lifespans, which can be a few weeks.

Fruit Fly

Mosquitoes have a short lifespan, typically around 8-9 days, with females living longer than males and needing to feed on blood to develop their eggs.

Mosquito

Houseflies have a relatively short life span, usually a few weeks, with rapid development and multiple generations.

Housefly

Worker bees have a short lifespan, typically a few weeks, during which they perform various hive functions such as foraging, nursing, and cleaning.

Worker Bee

