8 animals with more than one heart

May 1, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Here is a list of eight animals who have more than one heart.
Have three hearts: two pump blood to the gills, and one circulates blood to the rest of their body.
Similar to octopuses, squids also have three hearts.
These marine creatures have four hearts.
While not technically "hearts," they have multiple heart-like structures called aortic arches that help circulate blood.
Cockroaches have a multi-chambered heart, with some species having up to 13 chambers.
Leeches also have multiple heart-like vessels that pump blood throughout their bodies.
Also possess three hearts, with two pumping blood to the gills and one to the rest of the body.
Have one main heart and five pairs of cardiac sinuses that help circulate blood.