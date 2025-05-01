May 1, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

8 animals with more than one heart

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight animals who have more than one heart.

Have three hearts: two pump blood to the gills, and one circulates blood to the rest of their body.

Octopuses

Similar to octopuses, squids also have three hearts.

Squids

These marine creatures have four hearts.

Hagfish

While not technically "hearts," they have multiple heart-like structures called aortic arches that help circulate blood.

Earthworms

Cockroaches have a multi-chambered heart, with some species having up to 13 chambers.

Cockroaches

Leeches also have multiple heart-like vessels that pump blood throughout their bodies.

Leeches

Also possess three hearts, with two pumping blood to the gills and one to the rest of the body.

Cuttlefish

Have one main heart and five pairs of cardiac sinuses that help circulate blood.

Horseshoe crabs

