8 animals with exceptional memory

Apr 18, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Here is a list of eight animals who have exceptional memory.
Dolphins are one of the most intelligent animals on earth. We already knew that. We didn’t realize they may have the best memory of all animals.
Elephants are another fantastic animal capable of remembering for over 50 years! They have the second largest brains on earth after the sperm whale.
Crows are extremely smart. They can figure out complex problems, remember the faces of humans who have been kind or mean to them, and even make tools for insect collecting.
Chimpanzees have better-working memories than humans, at least as far as short-term memories are concerned.
We are frequently reminded of how intelligent whales are, yet we continue to be their ultimate demise. The sperm whale has the most giant brain of any living thing on earth.
Sea lions can remember their mother’s voice long after they are weaned. They can also recall memories that are at least ten years old.
Octopuses are nothing short of amazing. They are empathetic, capable of various emotions, and sometimes even hold grudges.
Canines are highly intelligent and have excellent long-term memories. Many factors play a role, and not every dog or breed is created equal.