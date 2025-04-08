8 animals who can understand human emotions

Apr 8, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Although animals can't communicate with humans but they can understand their emotions. Here is a list of animals who can surprisingly understand human emotions.
Dogs are renowned for their ability to detect human emotions through facial expressions, body language, and even scent, and they often respond accordingly.
Horses are highly attuned to human emotions and can react to them, often showing signs of anxiety or comfort depending on the handler's emotional state.
While often perceived as independent, cats can recognise and respond to human emotions, particularly through their vocalisations and physical behaviours.
Elephants are known for their complex social structures and have been observed to exhibit empathy and emotional responses, including mourning the loss of family members.
Dolphins are highly intelligent and social animals, and research suggests they can recognize and respond to human emotions, especially in captive environments.
Certain parrot species, like African greys and macaws, are known for their intelligence and ability to form strong emotional bonds with humans, often mimicking human emotions and behaviors.
Chimpanzees, as our closest relatives, exhibit a wide range of emotions and behaviours similar to humans, including empathy, sadness, and joy.
While perhaps unexpected, rats have been shown to exhibit emotional contagion, meaning they can perceive and react to the emotional state of other rats, and potentially humans.