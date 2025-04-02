8 animals who can regenerate their body parts

Apr 2, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Here is a eight animal species who can regenerate their body parts.
Salamanders tend to regrow their tails, weeks after dropping the old one and the new appendage is fully functional. But some species have a higher generative capacity that others.
Axolotls are an aquatic species of salamander with extraordinary regenerative ability and are able to regenerate organs, skin, limbs, or practically any other body part.
Sharks can't regenerate organs or other body parts but they can definitely regenerate their dental structures, as sharks can regrow teeth throughout their lifetimes. It can vary from a few days to a few months.
Starfish have remarkable regenerative qualities and they can not only regrow new limbs but can also grow a whole new body from lost limbs. Lots of new starfish can grow from parts of the original one.
The Mexican tetra fish is a river-dwelling fish and they have the ability to regenerate heart tissues without any scarring.
Chameleons are well known for their ability to camouflage to their surroundings, but they are also able to regenerate their tails and limbs. They can also heal damaged nerves and skin during the regenerative process.
Planarians are flatworms that possess an amazing ability to regenerate themselves.
Marine animals called sea squirts can regenerate their entire bodies from nothing but a tiny fragment of a blood vessel.