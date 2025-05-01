8 animals who can live without brain

May 1, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Here is a list of eight animals who can go living their full lives without brains. As some have a nervous system than the original brain structure.
Jellyfish have a nerve net instead of a brain, allowing them to sense their surroundings and react to stimuli.
Similar to jellyfish, corals also lack a brain but have a decentralized nervous system for sensing and reacting to their environment.
These simple aquatic animals lack both a brain and a nervous system altogether.
Starfish have a decentralized nervous system with a nerve ring in the center, which helps them coordinate movements and respond to stimuli.
Sea urchins also lack a brain but possess a network of nerve cells distributed throughout their bodies, allowing them to respond to their environment, including light and touch.
These animals lack a brain but have nerve strings that help them sense their environment and move.
In their adult form, sea squirts lack a brain, but their larvae do have a rudimentary brain.
Flatworms have a simple nervous system with a nerve net and ganglia, rather than a centralized brain.