Mar 4, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

8 animals to witness in Gir National Park

Shivani Tiwari

Gir National Park, nestled in the heart of Gujarat, India, stands as a sign of wildlife conservation, most notably as the last residence of the majestic Asiatic lion.

Here's a glimpse into 8 remarkable animal species you can encounter within this vital ecosystem.

 Golden Jackal: Adaptable and widespread, jackals are common sights in Gir. 

Crocodile: Found in Gir's water bodies, these crocodiles are apex predators in their aquatic habitats.

Indian Pangolin: Known as an Indian pest controller, they consumed thousands of parasites in a single night. 

Jungle Cat: These cats prefer dense vegetation, are stronger than domestic cats and have distinctive tufted ears.

Hyenas: They play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, recognized by their spotted coats and powerful jaws.

Sambar Deer: The largest deer species to found in India. 

Indian Leopard: They are hidden in dense forests and are masters at climbing trees, often in search of prey or to escape predators.

 Chital: Also known as spotted deer, chital are a common prey species in Gir National Park. 

