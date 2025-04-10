Apr 10, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

8 animals that reproduce without mating

Monica Singh

Here are eight animals who reproduce without sexually engaging with their opposite sex.

Females have been observed laying eggs without male contact, demonstrating parthenogenesis.

Komodo Dragons

These lizards are an all-female species that reproduce through parthenogenesis, cloning themselves.

Whiptail Lizards

This all-female species reproduces through parthenogenesis, producing large numbers of genetically identical offspring.

Marbled Crayfish

Aphids can reproduce asexually, allowing for rapid population growth during favorable conditions.

Aphids

Some starfish species can reproduce asexually by splitting their bodies, with each part growing into a new starfish.

Starfish

Female hammerhead sharks have been observed giving birth without mating, a survival strategy in the absence of males.

Hammerhead Sharks

Blacktip sharks have also demonstrated virgin births through parthenogenesis.

Blacktip Sharks

Stick insects can reproduce through parthenogenesis, allowing females to produce offspring without the need for males.

Stick Insects

