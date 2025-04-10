8 animals that reproduce without mating

Apr 10, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Here are eight animals who reproduce without sexually engaging with their opposite sex.
Females have been observed laying eggs without male contact, demonstrating parthenogenesis.
These lizards are an all-female species that reproduce through parthenogenesis, cloning themselves.
This all-female species reproduces through parthenogenesis, producing large numbers of genetically identical offspring.
Aphids can reproduce asexually, allowing for rapid population growth during favorable conditions.
Some starfish species can reproduce asexually by splitting their bodies, with each part growing into a new starfish.
Female hammerhead sharks have been observed giving birth without mating, a survival strategy in the absence of males.
Blacktip sharks have also demonstrated virgin births through parthenogenesis.
Stick insects can reproduce through parthenogenesis, allowing females to produce offspring without the need for males.