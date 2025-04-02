Apr 2, 2025, 03:30 PM IST

8 animals that prefer solitude over socialising

Monica Singh

Here are some wild animals who are naturally introvert beings.

Adult polar bears are largely solitary, except during mating season and when mothers are raising their cubs. 

Polar Bears

These majestic cats primarily interact with others during mating or raising their young. 

Snow Leopards

Female tortoises dig a hole in the ground to lay their eggs and rarely return, exhibiting a solitary behavior. 

Desert Tortoises

This North American shorebird typically migrates and forages alone. 

Solitary Sandpiper

Koalas are known for their solitary nature, spending most of their time alone in trees. 

Koalas

These unique Australian mammals are also generally solitary, except during mating season. 

Platypus

Skunks are primarily solitary animals, with the exception of mothers and their young. 

Skunks

Sloths are known for their slow movements and solitary lifestyle, often spending their time hanging in trees. 

Sloths

