8 animals that live longer than human beings

The oldest living land animal is a 190-year-old Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan. The tortoise lives on the island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean after having been brought there by people from the Seychelles in 1882. Jonathan's age is an estimate, but a photograph of him taken between 1882 and 1886 shows he was fully mature - at least 50 years old - in the late 19th century.