8 animals that have more than one heart

Feb 18, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Animals with numerous hearts are a fascinating phenomena in the microscopic realm of biology. Amazing adaptations found in nature allow many species to flourish in their unique enviroments. Here are 8 animals with more than one heart.
There are hundreds of Octopus species and all have a total of three hearts. The systemic heart circulates blood throughout the body, while two branchial hearts handle the circulation of blood through the gills, ensuring effective oxygenation.
Like octopuses, squid come in various species with widely varying sizes, but all have three hearts. These hearts serve a similar purpose as Octopus: one pumps blood throughout the body and two pump blood over the grills.
These decomposers are one of the most common animals with multiple hearts. They feature a heart-like system known as aortic arches. These structure function as pumping organs that circulate body throughout their body.
The horseshoe crab has one main heart and five pairs of cardiac sinuses called "pericardial sinuses" that help circulate hemolymph (blood equivalent) throughout the body. This complex system helps maintain the quality and efficiency of oxygen and nutrients in the body, which is essentiel for their survival in many marine enviroments.
This small underwater marine creature Hagfish possess five hearts. Two hearts are used to pump blood to their gills while the remaining three supply blood throughout the body.
Some species of cockroaches have multiple hearts located along their body. The primary heart is situated in the head region, while the additional hearts are spread along the length of their body.
The Cuttlefish has just three hearts unlike its cousins Squids and octopus. One heart pumps blood throughout the whole body, while the other two pump blood over the grills. Cuttlefish have blue-green coloured blood.
Leeches have multiple pairs of hearts, which helps them pump blood while they are feeding. The hearts are located on each side of the body, which pushes blood throughout their circulatory system.