Feb 26, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Here is a list of eight that achieved great milestone by being sent to the Space.
The first animal in space was launched in 1947. And, perhaps surprisingly, it was the humble fruit fly. American scientists were trying to establish the impact that cosmic radiation might potentially have on astronauts in the future – they chose flies because they are genetically similar to humans.
Incredibly, 32 monkeys and apes have been to space, including the rhesus macaque, pig-tailed monkey, cynomolgus monkey, squirrel-tailed monkey and chimpanzee. The very first was a rhesus macaque called Albert II. In 1949, he reached 134km, but died on impact when re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere due to a parachute failure.
The very first mouse went into space in 1950, reaching an altitude of 137km. However, unlike the fruit flies, the mouse died when the rocket disintegrated due to a parachute failure.
A number of dogs have gone into space under the former Soviet Union. The most well-known was Laika in 1957. She was picked up off the streets as a stray mongrel puppy in Moscow and deemed suitable because of her gentle temperament. The scientists also believed a stray would be better at coping with adverse conditions.
You might think that tortoises are the last animal to turn to in a race, but they played an important role in the Space Race, In 1968, the race was on between the USA and the Soviet Union to land a man on the moon. The Russians launched the Zond 5 spaceship with a capsule carrying samples of soil and seeds, some worms and two steppe tortoises.
These amphibians have been helping make one great leap for mankind since 1959. However, the most significant frog flight came in 1970 when NASA launched the Orbiting Frog Olotith spacecraft (pictured), containing two bullfrogs.
In 1973, two garden spiders, called Anita and Arabella, were used in an experiment to see if they could still spin webs in space. The experiment was the brain-child of Massachusetts high school student Judith Miles.
The first aquanauts to reach space were a type of minnow found in salt marshes – the mummichog – plus 50 eggs. It was 1973 and NASA was keen to observe the effects of microgravity on animals that moved three dimensionally on Earth.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports