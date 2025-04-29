8 animals that can walk on water

Apr 29, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Here is a list of eight animals who are able to walk on water.
This lizard is famous for its ability to run across the surface of water, using a unique combination of strong legs and specialized foot structure to create an air pocket and push off the surface.
These insects use their long, hydrophobic legs and the surface tension of water to stay afloat and glide across the surface.
These spiders are adapted to live near water and can move across the surface of water to hunt for prey, often using their hairy legs to create a small air pocket to help them stay afloat.
These spiders are also found near water and can form rafts by attaching themselves to floating debris or even each other to create a stable platform on the water surface.
These birds are known for their ability to walk on water, using their feet to propel themselves across the surface.
Certain types of ants can form rafts by linking together, allowing them to float and move across the water.
Some snails can glide across the underside of the water surface, using their feet to propel themselves.
Some beetles, such as whirligig beetles, can also move across the surface of water, using their specialised legs and body shape to maintain their position.