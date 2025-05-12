8 animals that can survive months without water

May 12, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Here is a list of animals that can survive months without water.
Camels can go for weeks without water, conserving moisture through fat stored in their humps, which is broken down into water and energy.
These rodents are so efficient at extracting water from their food that they never need to drink.
Desert tortoises can live for years without water, relying on the moisture they get from their food.
These animals can survive in arid conditions by lowering their metabolic rate to conserve water.
This lizard can absorb water through its skin from dew and other moisture.
Fennec foxes obtain most of their moisture from their diet and minimize sweating to conserve water.
This lizard can survive long periods without water, storing water in its bladder and digesting its food to extract moisture
This antelope has specialized kidney and metabolic adaptations that allow it to survive in very dry environments.