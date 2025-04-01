Apr 1, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Here are some animal species that can sense natural disasters beforehand.
Dogs are known to sense seismic vibrations and may become restless or bark excessively before earthquakes.
These large animals have been reported to flee or exhibit unusual behaviour before earthquakes or tsunamis, potentially due to their sensitivity to low-frequency vibrations.
Some birds, like those near volcanoes, have been observed to become restless or migrate before eruptions or other natural disasters.
Snakes have been reported to leave their nests or show unusual activity before earthquakes, possibly due to their sensitivity to changes in the earth's vibrations.
Cows and other livestock have shown a tendency to become agitated or move away from areas before earthquakes or storms.
Toads have been known to disappear or flee their colonies before earthquakes, possibly due to their sensitivity to changes in the earth's vibrations.
Cats are known for their keen senses and may exhibit unusual behaviour or become restless before natural disasters.
Fish have also been reported to show unusual behaviour, such as swimming in circles or congregating near the shore, before tsunamis.