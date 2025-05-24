8 animals that are real-life living fossils

May 24, 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Here is a list of eight animals that are considered real-life fossils that you should check it out.
These ancient creatures have been around for over 450 million years, predating even the dinosaurs. They have a hard, armored shell and blue blood, resembling ancient fossils.
This New Zealand reptile is the sole survivor of a lineage that dates back 200 million years. It is a reptile, but it doesn't fit neatly into either lizards or snakes.
This fish was thought to be extinct for millions of years until rediscovered in 1938. It is a deep-sea fish with lobed fins and distinctive features that haven't changed much since its fossil ancestors.
This cephalopod is a deep-sea mollusk with a distinctive spiral shell. It is considered a living fossil because its appearance is similar to ancient ammonites that lived millions of years ago.
These large, slow-growing fish have been around for over 200 million years and are famous for their caviar. They have remained largely unchanged in their basic body plan, making them a living fossil.
These simple, gelatinous creatures have been around for at least 500-700 million years. They have no brain, heart, or bones, yet they have survived and evolved very little over vast periods.
These small crustaceans have survived since the Carboniferous period, around 300 million years ago. They can withstand extreme conditions by laying drought-resistant eggs that can remain dormant for decades.
Sponges have a long evolutionary history, dating back over 600 million years. They are among the simplest of the conspicuous animal phyla, demonstrating their remarkable ability to adapt and persist.