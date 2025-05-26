May 26, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

8 animals that are naturally yellow in colour

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight animals that are naturally yellow in color.

This primate, found in the eastern Himalayas, is known for its striking golden-yellow fur.

Golden Langur

These tortoises have a pale yellow to tan shell with a pattern of black markings.

Indian Star Tortoise

While typically spotted, the background fur color of Indian leopards can range from pale yellow to golden.

Indian Leopard

This canid has a golden-yellow coat with a darker back and legs.

Golden Jackal

As the name suggests, this bee species has a yellow and brown body.

Buff-tailed Bumblebee

This large antelope, found in India, has a light yellow or tan underbelly.

Nilgai

While not native to India, this bird is known for its vibrant yellow plumage.

American Yellow Warbler

This parrot species, while not exclusively found in India, has a striking golden-yellow appearance.

Golden Conure

