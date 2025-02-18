8 animals that are illegal to own in India

Feb 18, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
Here is a list of animals that are illegal to own in India because of different reasons.
The Wildlife Preservation Act of 1972 gives tigers strong protection despite their stunning appeal. It is against the law to own tigers, and doing so raises serious ethical and safety issues.
Elephants are highly respected and frequently utilized in religious rituals in India. But until you have specialized government permission-which is rarely granted-owning one as a pet is illegal.
The tortoises are listed as endangered under CITES (Convention on Trade in Threatened Species) and are not permissible pets, despite being popular in the illicit pet trade because of their distinctive shell patterns.
International laws governing the trade in wildlife make it unlawful for Indian citizens to own these vibrant South American parrots. If you import them or possess them without the necessary authorization, you risk paying substantial fines and facing legal action.
It is forbidden to own some snake species without the necessary permits, particularly those that are indigenous to India, such as pythons and cobras. The Wildlife Protection Act provides protection for these reptiles in order to deter poaching and illicit trafficking.
Owls are highly sought-after as pets, thanks to their popularity in literature and film. Nonetheless, as protected animals in India, they cannot be kept as pets without permission.
Illegal poaching has put these unusual, scale-covered mammals in grave risk of extinction. To prevent pangolin extinction, it is strictly forbidden to own one.
Lions are apex predators, just like tigers, and as such, they need large territories and special attention. In India, it is prohibited to own lions as pets because of safety concerns and the need to conserve the species.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports