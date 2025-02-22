Feb 22, 2025, 07:06 AM IST
8 animals look like they come from a fantasy wonderland
Shivani Tiwari
From the depths of the ocean to the highest mountain peaks, here are 8 animals that look like they belong in a fantasy wonderland.
Koala: These herbivorous animals are native to Australia and known for their round head, big furry ears and big black noses.
Okapi: This elusive forest-dweller resembles a zebra-giraffe hybrid, with striped legs and a velvety coat.
Narwhal: The 'unicorn of the sea,' they possess a long, spiralling tusk, making it a truly magical creature.
Thorny Devil: Covered in spines, this Australian lizard looks like a miniature dragon.
Axolotl: This amphibian is impressive, with the ability to regenerate lost limbs and stay 'young' throughout their lives.
Pink Fairy Armadillo: This tiny, pink armadillo is the smallest of its kind and looks like a creature from a fairy tale.
Saiga Antelope: With its bulbous nose and unusual features, help them to filter dust and regulate its body temperature.
Kakapo: This flightless parrot is nocturnal and has a distinctive, owl-like face.
