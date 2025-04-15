Apr 15, 2025, 10:18 AM IST
Here is a list of eight ancient Indian technique that can help you improve your focus and concentration.
Regular meditation can increase gray matter in the hippocampus and frontal brain areas, leading to improved focus, emotional stability, and positive emotions.
Breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) can enhance cognition, reduce anxiety, and improve overall well-being.
This yogic practice involves fixating your gaze on a point (like a candle flame) to improve concentration and focus.
Vedic mantras, when chanted or listened to, can soothe the nervous system and promote mental clarity, according to traditional Indian beliefs.
Using sound therapy, like listening to low levels of white noise, can enhance focus and concentration.
Pay attention to the physical process of excretion, which can have a calming effect on the mind.
Following an Ayurvedic diet balanced to your body type can promote physical and mental health, supporting sustained energy and focus.
Waking during Brahma Muhurta, the early morning hours, is believed to foster clarity, creativity, and a positive start to the day.