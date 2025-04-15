Apr 15, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

8 ancient Indian techniques that help boost focus, concentration

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight ancient Indian technique that can help you improve your focus and concentration.

Regular meditation can increase gray matter in the hippocampus and frontal brain areas, leading to improved focus, emotional stability, and positive emotions. 

Meditation

Breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) can enhance cognition, reduce anxiety, and improve overall well-being. 

Pranayama

This yogic practice involves fixating your gaze on a point (like a candle flame) to improve concentration and focus. 

Trataka

Vedic mantras, when chanted or listened to, can soothe the nervous system and promote mental clarity, according to traditional Indian beliefs. 

Chanting Mantras

Using sound therapy, like listening to low levels of white noise, can enhance focus and concentration. 

Mindful Sound

Pay attention to the physical process of excretion, which can have a calming effect on the mind. 

Mindful Excretion

Following an Ayurvedic diet balanced to your body type can promote physical and mental health, supporting sustained energy and focus. 

Ayurvedic Diet

Waking during Brahma Muhurta, the early morning hours, is believed to foster clarity, creativity, and a positive start to the day. 

Brahma Muhurta

