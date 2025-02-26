Feb 26, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
8 pre-historic animals that are still alive
Jellyfish: These creatures are one of the oldest multi-organ animals on Earth, with a fossil record dating back over 500 million years.
Horseshoe crab: Referred to as 'living fossils' because they have retained their basic body structure and appearance for over 450 million years, with minimal changes.
Australian Ghost Shark: With their sleek bodies and razor-sharp teeth, they are apex predators of the oceans.
Sea Lamprey: Sea Lampreys have remained largely unchanged for over 360 million years, earning them the title of 'living fossils.'
Echidna: It is the ancient mammals that has remained relatively unchanged for over 100 million years.
Alligators: They are reptiles that have been around for over 250 million years, outlasting the dinosaurs and adapting to a wide range of environments.
Musk Oxen: They have remained largely unchanged for over 2 million years, making them one of the oldest living species.
Coelacanth: This is a ancient fish thought to be extinct for 65 million years, it often called a 'living fossil.'
