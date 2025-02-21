8 amazing facts about kangaroos 

Feb 21, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Few animals symbolise their continent quite like kangaroos, which serve as global icons for Australia. Despite their international fame, kangaroos are also commonly misunderstood, both at home and abroad. Here are some amazing facts about kangroos.
Kangaroos are the largest marsupials alive today. The largest species of kangaroo (by weight) is the red kangaroo, which can stand more than five feet tall-not including a three-foot-long tail-and weigh 180 pounds.
Kangaroos belong to the genus Macropus, which means "large foot." Other members of that genus include several smaller but similar-looking species, but the distinction between them is not exceedingly clear. The smallest members of the genus are wallabies, while species of intermediate size are called wallaroos.
Based on research with red kangaroos, eastern grays, and red-necked wallabies, researchers have found the animals are primarily left-handed, using that hand for tasks such as grooming and eating about 95% of the time.
Kangaroos travel and feed in groups known as mobs, troops, or herds. A kangaroo mob may include a handful or several dozen individuals, often with loose ties that allow shifting membership among mobs.
Hopping is an energy-efficient way for kangaroos to move, helping them cover large distances in arid Australia as they search for food. They usually travel at moderate speeds, but they are capable of sprinting when necessary
When moving around smaller areas at a slower pace, kangaroos often incorporate their tail as a fifth leg. Research on red kangaroos shows their big, muscular tails can provide as much propulsive force as their front and back legs combined.
The gestation period for kangaroos is about five weeks, after which they usually give birth to a single baby, known as a joey. No larger than a grape, the newborn joey must use its forelimbs to crawl through its mother's fur to her pouch.
All kangaroos are herbivores, grazing mainly on grasses but also some moss, shrubs, and fungi. Similar to cattle and other ruminant animals, kangaroos sometimes regurgitate their food and chew it as cud before digesting it.