7 World's most poisonous animals other than snakes

Meemansa Shekhawat

Afraid on snakes? Well, here are seven most poisonous animals, other than snakes, you should maintain a safe distance from! 

1. Pufferfish: Their venom contains tetrodotoxin which is far more potent than cyanide and can cause respiratory blockage, paralysis and even death. 

2. Box jellyfish: Found in Indo-pacific waters, box jellyfish is one of the deadliest animals on the planet. Their sting can cause cardiac arrest and death within minutes. 

3. Stonefish: Excellently camouflaged as a rock, their sting can cause extreme pain, tissue damage and even death. 

4. Blue-ringed octopus: This tiny octopus's sting can leave a human paralyzed, causing death within minutes. 

5. Rough-skinned newt: Found in North America, their skin contains poison which can cause paralysis and eventually death. 

6. Poison dart frogs: Found in central and south America, their skin contains highly potent toxins. 

7. Deathstalker scorpion: Native to North America, their sting can cause severe pain, respiratory failure and death.  

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

