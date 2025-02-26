7 World's most poisonous animals other than snakes

Feb 26, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Afraid on snakes? Well, here are seven most poisonous animals, other than snakes, you should maintain a safe distance from!
1. Pufferfish: Their venom contains tetrodotoxin which is far more potent than cyanide and can cause respiratory blockage, paralysis and even death.
2. Box jellyfish: Found in Indo-pacific waters, box jellyfish is one of the deadliest animals on the planet. Their sting can cause cardiac arrest and death within minutes.
3. Stonefish: Excellently camouflaged as a rock, their sting can cause extreme pain, tissue damage and even death.
4. Blue-ringed octopus: This tiny octopus's sting can leave a human paralyzed, causing death within minutes.
5. Rough-skinned newt: Found in North America, their skin contains poison which can cause paralysis and eventually death.
6. Poison dart frogs: Found in central and south America, their skin contains highly potent toxins.
7. Deathstalker scorpion: Native to North America, their sting can cause severe pain, respiratory failure and death.
