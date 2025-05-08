7 vibrant images of Outer Space captured by NASA

May 8, 2025, 06:36 AM IST
The Horsehead Nebula is a small dark nebula in the constellation Orion. The stunning image is captured by James Webb Space Telescope.
The stunning image of NGC 9524 is captured by Hubble Space Telescope. This shining disk of a spiral galaxy sits approximately 25 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation of Sculptor.
NGC 2014 is a red emission nebula surrounding an open cluster of stars in the Large Magellanic Cloud, at a distance of about 163,000 light-years.
The Pillars of Creation are a group of interstellar gas and dust in the Eagle Nebula that are actively forming new stars. They were first captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope in 1995.
GAL-CLUS-022058s is the largest and one of the most complete Einstein rings ever discovered in our universe.
NGC 2525 is a barred spiral galaxy located in the constellation Puppis. It is located at a distance of about 70 million light years from Earth
NGC 7635, also known as the Bubble Nebula, Sharpless 162, or Caldwell 11, is an H II region emission nebula in the constellation Cassiopeia.
Credit: NASA