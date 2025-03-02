7 unseen vibrant images of Nebulae captured by NASA

Mar 2, 2025, 06:48 AM IST
The California Nebula (NGC 1499) is an intense hydrogen emission nebula located in the constellation Perseus. It lies 1,500 light years away from Earth.
IC 2118 (also known as Witch Head Nebula due to its shape) is an extremely faint reflection nebula believed to be an ancient supernova remnant or gas cloud.
Prawn Nebula, also known as IC 4628, is an emission nebula located in the Sagittarius Arm of the Milky Way, around 6,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Scorpius.
The Orion Nebula is a cloud of dust and gas in the constellation Orion that's visible to the naked eye. It's a stellar nursery where thousands of stars are being born.
The Lion Nebula (Sh2-132) is a rich hydrogen region in the constellation Cepheus. This dim nebula makes for a great astrophotography project.
The Iris is a reflection nebula, a cloud of gas and dust illuminated by a central star. It's six light-years across, and lies 1400 years away from the earth.
The Eagle Nebula is a young open cluster of stars in the constellation Serpens, discovered by Jean-Philippe de Cheseaux in 1745–46.
