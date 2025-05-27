7 unseen images of universe captured by NASA

May 27, 2025, 06:36 AM IST
The Orion Nebula is a cloud of dust and gas in the constellation Orion that's visible to the naked eye in dark skies.
The Godzilla Nebula is a cloud of gas and dust in the constellation Sagittarius that is about 7,800 light-years from Earth.
NASA captured this beautiful image of nebula NGC 6357, also known as the Pismis 24 nebula, which is located in the constellation Scorpius
The mighty blue giant AG Carinae is one of the brightest stars in our Milky Way galaxy. It shines with the brilliance of 1 million suns.
The ring-shaped clouds around the nebula RCW 120 were detected by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope in this composite image.
NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) detected the magnetic field streamlines shown over this image of the Keyhole Nebula, part of the larger Carina Nebula.
RCW 86 is a supernova remnant that is the oldest documented supernova in history. It is is estimated to be around 2,000 years old.
Credit: NASA