7 unseen images of star clusters shared by NASA

May 14, 2025, 06:34 AM IST
In this image the Pillars of Creation is looking like arches and spires rising out of a desert landscape, but are filled with semi-transparent gas and dust, and ever changing.
The beautigul image showcases Westerlund 1 which is the biggest and closest “super” star cluster to Earth.
NASA captured this beautiful image of Open clusters which is a group of stars that are loosely bound together and contain tens to thousands of stars
This beautiful image of NGC 1858 shows a bright, large, irregular open cluster and emission nebula. It is found in the Dorado constellation.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have caught two clusters full of massive stars that may be in the early stages of merging. The clusters are 1,70,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy to our Milky Way.
Hubble captures unique ultraviolet view of a Spectacular Star Cluster, also called NGC 346, is nestled within the Small Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy to our Milky Way.
The shining image of the bright star is called NGC 3603 is a nebula situated in the Carina–Sagittarius Arm of the Milky Way around 20,000 light-years away from the Solar System.
Credit: NASA