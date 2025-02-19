7 unseen images of Spider Nebula captured by NASA

Feb 19, 2025, 06:38 AM IST
The Spider Nebula is a star-forming region in the constellation Auriga.
This nebula is located in the outer part of the Milky Way and it's about 10,000 light-years away from Earth.
NASA has images of both the Spider Nebula and the Red Spider Nebula. The Spider Nebula is a star-forming region, while the Red Spider Nebula is a planetary nebula in the constellation Sagittarius.
The Spider Nebula, also known as IC 417, contains a cluster of young stars called "Stock 8"
The vivid colors in the nebula are caused by radiation interacting with gas and dust
The nebula was discovered in 1882 by American astronomer Edward Pickering.
The star's intense stellar winds create waves that are 100 billion kilometers (62.4 billion miles) high.
Credit: NASA