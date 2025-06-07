NASA shares 7 unseen images of outer space 

Jun 7, 2025, 06:38 AM IST
OH 339.88-1.26 is a massive protostar, or young star, located in the constellation Ara, about 8,900 light-years from Earth.
This Hubble Space Telescope image reveals a bright starlike glow in the center of the interacting galaxy Markarian 231, the nearest quasar to Earth.
Herbig-Haro 47 (HH 47) is a young star system in the Vela constellation that's a nearby example of star formation.
A black hole's double burp is when a supermassive black hole releases jets of bright light twice over the course of 1,00,000 years.
AFGL 5180 is a stellar nursery in the constellation Gemini that's a cradle for many massive stars. It is about about 6,500 light-years away from Earth.
NGC 5548 is a turbulent galaxy that exhibits complex absorption features and X-ray spectral variations. The "obscurer" is an outflowing stream of weakly ionized gas that was discovered in 2007.
The birth place of supermassive black holes is thought to be the cores of starburst galaxies, which are galaxies that are actively forming stars.
Credit: NASA