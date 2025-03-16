7 unseen images of Neptune captured by NASA

Mar 16, 2025, 06:50 AM IST
Neptune, the farthest planet from the Sun, is a dark, cold ice giant with a blue appearance due to methane in its atmosphere, and it has the fastest winds in the solar system.
Neptune is about four times wider than Earth and is more than 30 times as far from the Sun as Earth.
Neptune is an ice giant, composed primarily of hydrogen, helium, and methane, with a hot, dense fluid of icy materials above a small rocky core.
Neptune has 14 known moons and at least five main rings, with four prominent ring arcs.
The only spacecraft to have visited Neptune is Voyager 2, which flew by the planet in 1989.
A day on Neptune (the time it takes to rotate once) is about 16 hours, while a year (the time it takes to orbit the Sun) is about 165 Earth years.
Neptune has the fastest winds in the solar system, reaching speeds of almost 2,200 kilometers per hour.
