7 unseen images of galaxies shared by NASA

Jun 18, 2025, 06:41 AM IST
A jellyfish galaxy is a galaxy that has star-forming gas and dust trailing behind it, giving it a striking appearance similar to the tentacles of a jellyfish.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured this stunning image of Luminous Galaxy. It has the light of more than 300 trillion suns.
Galaxy tendrils are trails of gas and dust that form behind galaxies as they move through space, giving them a striking appearance.
The Sombrero Galaxy is a peculiar galaxy of unclear classification in the constellation borders of Virgo and Corvus.
NGC 1316 is a lenticular galaxy about 60 million light-years away in the constellation Fornax.
The Whirlpool Galaxy, also known as Messier 51 (M51) or NGC 5194, is a spiral galaxy in the constellation Canes Venatici
Messier 106 is an intermediate spiral galaxy in the constellation Canes Venatici. It was discovered by Pierre Méchain in 1781.
Credit: NASA