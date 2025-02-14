Feb 14, 2025, 05:09 PM IST

7 places to spot tigers in Indian forests

Muskaan Gupta

From melanistic to golden, India is home to some of the most beautiful and uncommon tiger species in the world. Many national parks around the nation are home to these magnificent big cats. These 7 distinct tiger species can be found in Indian national parks!

A genetic mutation has given this incredibly rare tiger its distinctive golden coat. There have been reports of sightings in Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

Golden Tiger

These rare tigers, which are found in Simlipal National Park in Odisha, can be identified by their thick black stripes that give them a darker appearance.

Melanistic (Black) Tiger

This subspecies is rarely seen in India, but it has been observed in the northeast, especially in the area around Arunachal Pradesh's Namdapha National Park.

Indochinese Tiger

Siberian tigers, which originated in Russia, have been brought to some reserves, most notably Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha.

Siberian Tiger 

Some conservation programs in India have studied it in controlled environments, despite the fact that it is not found in Indian forests.

South China Tiger 

In captivity, some parks, like Nandankanan Zoological Park, have bred hybrid tigers, which are a cross between Siberian and Bengal tigers.

South China Tiger 

Some tigers have very faint stripes or none at all due to a rare genetic mutation. There are sporadic reports of sightings in Madhya Pradesh and Assam wildlife sanctuaries..

Stripeless Tiger

