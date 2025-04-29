Apr 29, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
7 unique samosas you must try from across the country
Muskaan Gupta
In India, samosas are a popular snack, and each region has its own delectable variation. These 7 unusual samosas from around the nation are a must-try.
The traditional Punjabi samosa, stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes and peas, is a popular snack in Northern India that is crispy and filling.
Punjabi Aloo Samosa
A lighter, mildly spiced substitute for the classic samosa, Bengal's version, the shingara, frequently consists of a mixture of potatoes, cauliflower, and peanuts.
Bengali Shingara
This square-shaped samosa has a strong, meaty flavour profile thanks to its rich, minced meat filling that has been seasoned with traditional Hyderabadi spices.
Hyderabadi Luqmi
Mawa samosas are a popular festive treat from Rajasthan that have a sweet twist. They are filled with dry fruits and khoya (milk solids).
Rajasthani Mawa Samosa
With fillings like peas, coconut, and raisins, these samosas frequently combine sweet and spicy flavours to create a flavourful and distinctively Gujarati experience.
Gujarati Sweet and Spicy Samosa
Because of the region's penchant for strong, smoky flavours, samosas in Nagaland are frequently filled with spiced chicken, giving them a fiery kick.
Naga Chicken Samosa
A refreshing take on the classic snack, Goan samosas combine seafood and flaky pastry with spicy prawns, making them a coastal delight.
Goan Prawn Samosa
