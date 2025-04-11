Apr 11, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
7 unique lunch ideas with french beans you’ll love
French beans can be the highlight of your lunch, not just a side dish! They are very versatile and full of crunch and nutrients. You'll love these 7 innovative French bean lunch ideas.
Perfect with steamed rice or noodles, this dish is a quick wok-tossed combination of garlic, sesame seeds, and soy sauce.
French Bean Stir-Fry with Garlic and Sesame
A light and refreshing lunch option is made with crunchy beans, protein-rich chickpeas, olive oil, and herbs.
French Bean and Chickpea Salad
Curry leaves, coconut, and mustard seeds are used to make this South Indian-style curry, which is best eaten with chapati or rice.
French Bean Coconut Curry
A healthy, portable lunch consisting of soft wraps stuffed with grilled paneer, mint chutney, and spiced French beans.
French Bean and Paneer Wrap
A simple, filling, and aromatic rice dish with caramelised onions, mild spices, and sautéed French beans.
French Bean Pulao
This traditional Indian dry curry, which goes well with rice or paratha, is made with French beans and potatoes and spiced with cumin and turmeric.
French Bean and Potato Sabzi
For a zesty Mediterranean-style dinner, combine cooked beans with whole wheat pasta, feta, and lemon zest.
French Bean Pasta with Lemon and Feta
