7 unique deep space images captured by NASA

Mar 25, 2025, 06:43 AM IST
NGC 604 is a large, star-forming region (an H II region) located in the Triangulum Galaxy (M33), about 2.7 million light-years away from earth.
The "Pillars of Creation" are iconic, towering structures of gas and dust within the Eagle Nebula (Messier 16), a star-forming region where new stars are born.
The Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula, a type of nebula formed when a star, similar in size to our sun, exhausts its nuclear fuel and sheds its outer layers into space.
The Crab Nebula is a supernova remnant, a vast, expanding cloud of gas and dust resulting from the explosion of a massive star.
The Serpens Nebula is a prime location for studying the formation of stars and planets. It is approximately 1,300 light-years from Earth.
IC 766 refers to a lenticular galaxy located in the constellation Corvus. It's visible from both hemispheres at certain times of the year and requires a telescope with a 20-inch (500mm) or larger aperture to observe.
Elliptical galaxies are characterized by their smooth, ellipsoidal or spherical shape, containing primarily old, red stars with little gas and dust, and minimal ongoing star formation, often found in galaxy clusters.
Credit: NASA