7 unique businesses owned by MS Dhoni

Apr 9, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Here is a list of seven businesses owned by the retried captain of Indian Cricket team MS Dhoni.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the world of cricket. Throughout his glorious cricketing career, he played many memorable knocks for the country. Everyone knows about his achievements in the game, whoever the WK-Batsman also has great business insight.
Seven launched back in February 2016 and Dhoni was approached to be the brand ambassador. Not only is he the brand ambassador, he also owns the footwear side of the brand. Masterstroke.
As we know it, Mahi is one of India’s fittest sports persons and that pertains to his love affair with the gym. Interestingly, Dhoni has invested in this too.
Dhoni owns a team in the Indian Super League, Chennaiyan FC. Apart from MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli also owns a football team in the high-profile league.
Apart from football, Dhoni has also invested in a Hockey team. The legendary cricketer is the co-owner of Ranchi Rays – the Jharkhand-based franchise which plays in the Hockey India League (HIL).
The Ranch-born star also owns a Supersport World Championship franchise – Mahi Racing Team India. Telugu Film Star Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna had also joined hands with Dhoni’s racing team.
Mahi has stakes in Rhiti Sports which is a sports marketing & management company with star players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Faf du Plessis, and Mohit Sharma among the cricketers handled by the firm.
MS Dhoni has also invested in the Bangalore-based startup Khatabook and also became the brand ambassador of the app.