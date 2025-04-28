Apr 28, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
7 unique banana varieties from across India you must know
Muskaan Gupta
There is an amazing variety of bananas in India, each with its own distinct flavour and texture. Learn about 7 unusual banana varieties from India that you should be aware of.
Large, sweet, and creamy, Rajapuri bananas are indigenous to Maharashtra and are frequently used as a dessert fruit or to make banana chips.
Rajapuri Banana
Nendran bananas, which are popular in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are starchy and frequently used in traditional Keralan recipes, fritters, and savoury dishes.
Nendran Banana
Champa bananas are small, sweet, and have a soft, creamy texture that makes them ideal for smoothies or desserts. They are primarily grown in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Champa Banana
Found in Kerala and other parts of South India, this type is firmer and smaller, and it's frequently added to curry recipes or used to make banana chips.
Musa Balbisiana (Kadavazha)
These are small, sweet bananas from Uttarakhand that have a strong, unique flavour and are frequently eaten as a nutritious snack.
Kela (Small Banana)
Small, sweet, and fragrant, Elakki bananas are primarily grown in Karnataka and are frequently used in offerings and to make nutritious snacks like banana fritters.
Elakki Banana
This type, which is grown in Tamil Nadu, is popular as a snack or added to smoothies and desserts because of its sweet, creamy flesh.
Sundaram Banana
Image source: Google Images
Next:
Indian Cobra vs Taipan: Who would win a fight?
Click To More..