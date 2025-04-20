Apr 20, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
7 traditional Indian deep-fried sweets you must try
Muskaan Gupta
A wide range of deep-fried treats with distinctive flavours and textures can be found in India's rich culinary legacy.These 7 classic Indian deep-fried treats are a must-try.
A festive favourite throughout India, this dish consists of perfectly cooked, spiral-shaped batter dipped in sugar syrup infused with saffron.
Jalebi
Made with flour and milk, these fluffy, deep-fried pancakes are soaked in syrup and frequently served with creamy rabri.
Malpua
Pastry in the shape of a crescent, filled with nuts and sweetened khoya, deep-fried, and covered in sugar syrup.
Chandrakala
Known for its flaky texture, this Odisha-made layered pastry is deep-fried until crisp and drenched in sugar syrup.
Khaja
Made from rice flour and jaggery, this Tamil Nadu treat is fermented and deep-fried to create soft, doughnut-like discs.
Adirasam
Similar to gulab jamun, this Bengali dessert is made with chhena and khoya, deep-fried, and then soaked in syrup.
Pantua
Deep-fried in elaborate shapes and dipped in sugar syrup, this North Indian dessert is made from urad dal batter.
Imarti
Image source: Google Images
