Apr 20, 2025, 06:42 PM IST

7 traditional Indian deep-fried sweets you must try

Muskaan Gupta

A wide range of deep-fried treats with distinctive flavours and textures can be found in India's rich culinary legacy.These 7 classic Indian deep-fried treats are a must-try.

A festive favourite throughout India, this dish consists of perfectly cooked, spiral-shaped batter dipped in sugar syrup infused with saffron.

Jalebi

Made with flour and milk, these fluffy, deep-fried pancakes are soaked in syrup and frequently served with creamy rabri.

Malpua

Pastry in the shape of a crescent, filled with nuts and sweetened khoya, deep-fried, and covered in sugar syrup.

Chandrakala

Known for its flaky texture, this Odisha-made layered pastry is deep-fried until crisp and drenched in sugar syrup.

Khaja

Made from rice flour and jaggery, this Tamil Nadu treat is fermented and deep-fried to create soft, doughnut-like discs.

Adirasam

Similar to gulab jamun, this Bengali dessert is made with chhena and khoya, deep-fried, and then soaked in syrup.

Pantua

Deep-fried in elaborate shapes and dipped in sugar syrup, this North Indian dessert is made from urad dal batter.

Imarti

Image source: Google Images

Next: 10 amazing quotes on life from Bollywood movies 