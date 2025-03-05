Mar 5, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

7 stunning pink beaches around the world

Muskaan Gupta

With their dreamy scenery and pristine waters, pink beaches are an uncommon and magnificent natural wonder. These unusual locations are ideal for travellers and beach lovers. These are 7 breathtaking pink beaches from around the globe.

A gorgeous beach with pink sand and turquoise waters, ideal for leisure and photography.

Elafonissi Beach, Greece

Renowned for its blush-colored, soft sand that stretches along the shore and is perfect for leisurely strolls.

Harbour Island, Bahamas

A breathtaking pink beach with breathtaking views that is formed by crushed red coral blending with white sand.

Komodo Island, Indonesia

This protected beach on Budelli Island is a bright pink colour because of extremely tiny marine life.

Spiaggia Rosa, Italy

A well-known pink sand beach with striking rock formations and pristine waters that are ideal for snorkelling.

Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda

A well-known pink sand beach with striking rock formations and pristine waters that are ideal for snorkelling.

Great Santa Cruz Island, Philippines

A little-known Caribbean treasure, it boasts soft pink sands and great snorkelling in colourful coral reefs.

Pink Beach, Bonaire

Image source: Google Images

Next: 8 galaxies other than Milky Way