7 stunning Milky Way images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Sep 3, 2025, 06:51 AM IST
The black hole may have a mini-jet that's thousands of years old. The jet is collimated by the black hole's magnetic fields and creates narrow beams of ionizing radiation.
The Pillars of creation in Milky Way is a region where young stars are forming, or have barely burst from their dusty cocoons as they continue to form.
The sparkling galaxy NGC 1546 stars in Hubble's first new image since changing to its new "one-gyro mode," ending the telescope's roughly month-long break.
A dwarf galaxy is a small galaxy composed of about 1000 up to several billion stars, as compared to the Milky Way's 200–400 billion stars.
Astronomers have learned that it's a large spiral galaxy, similar to many others, but also different in ways that reflect its unique history.
This image captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope shows a large clusters of stars in Milky Way Galaxy.
Using infrared images from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, scientists have discovered that the Milky Way's elegant spiral structure is dominated by just two arms wrapping off the ends of a central bar of stars.
Credit: NASA