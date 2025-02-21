7 stunning images star clusters by NASA Hubble Space telescope

Feb 21, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Hubble's sharp imaging captured infant stars forming in the NGC 346 nebula, still collapsing from gas clouds. The smallest among them is just half the mass of the Sun.
Hubble captured the stunning star cluster NGC 2203, revealing its dazzling appearance. This cluster holds key insights into the lifetimes of stars.
Hubble's 25th-anniversary image features Westerlund 2, a massive cluster of 3,000 stars. Located 20,000 light-years away in Carina, it shines brilliantly.
Hubble captured the bright core of star cluster IC 1590 within the Pacman Nebula. The dark region below hints at the nebula’s signature "mouth."
The deep purple skin has anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that promote brain health.
Hubble’s image of NGC 3603 reveals young stars emitting intense radiation, making the gas glow. A bubble surrounds the cluster, showcasing different star life stages.
Hubble’s image of NGC 6530 reveals a smoky expanse of gas and dust within the Lagoon Nebula. This star cluster, 4,350 light-years away, shines amid swirling clouds.