7 stunning images of supernova captured by NASA Hubble Telescope

N63A is a supernova remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). It's located in the southern constellation of Dorado, about 150,000 light years away.
The Vela Pulsar is a neutron star that's part of the Vela Supernova Remnant in the Vela constellation.
W49B is a nebula in Westerhout 49. The nebula is a supernova remnant, that is about a thousand years old, as seen from Earth, and is at a distance about 26,000 light years away.
SNR 0519 is a supernova remnant (SNR) made up of thin, blood-red shells of gas. It is the remnant of a star that exploded as a supernova about 600 years ago.
This image, shows Supernova 1987a (center) surrounded by dramatic red clouds of gas and dust within the Large Magellanic Cloud.
Cassiopeia A (Cas A) is a supernova remnant, or the remains of a massive star that exploded, located in the constellation Cassiopeia.
Supernova 1987A was a supernova that occurred in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.
Credit: NASA