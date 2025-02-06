7 stunning images of start clusters by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Feb 6, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
The image shows the Arches star cluster, 25,000 light-years away, captured through infrared observations from Hubble and ground-based telescopes.
This Hubble image shows NGC 6397, a star cluster 8,200 light-years away in the constellation Ara, with its core sparkling like a chest of jewels.
This image shows the early Milky Way galaxy, 12.7 billion years ago, with globular star clusters, a forming galaxy center, and a young black hole.
This image shows the constellation Sagittarius, home to the globular cluster M22, with the shape of the "Teapot" formed by its brighter stars.
Hubble's image captures NGC 1866, a star cluster bound by gravity and filled with hundreds of thousands of stars.
This image, taken by Akira Fujii, shows a wide-angle view of the globular cluster 47 Tucanae and the Small Magellanic Cloud.
This image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows newborn stars in the NGC 346 nebula, still forming from collapsing gas clouds.