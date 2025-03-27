Mar 27, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

7 stunning images of start clusters by NASA

Shweta Singh

To mark its 25th year in orbit, NASA/ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope released an image of the star cluster Westerlund 2.

Gum 29

N66

Hubble’s image of the globular cluster NGC 1805 shows thousands of colourful stars packed tightly near the Large Magellanic Cloud.

NGC 1805

This Hubble image captures WR 25 and Tr16-244, two massive stars in the Trumpler 16 cluster within the Carina Nebula, 7500 light-years away.

Tr16-244

Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys captured this vast view of young stars and gas clouds in the Large Magellanic Cloud’s N11 region.

LHA 120-N 11

This Hubble mosaic, one of the largest ever, combines data from multiple telescopes to reveal glowing hydrogen and oxygen.

30 Doradus

Hubble’s sharp vision reveals infant stars forming in the NGC 346 nebula, still collapsing from gas clouds. The smallest among them is just half the mass of our Sun.

NGC 346

