7 stunning images of Star Clusters captured by NASA

Feb 11, 2025, 06:42 AM IST
NGC 1850 is a double cluster and a super star cluster in the Dorado constellation, located in the northwest part of the bar of the Large Magellanic Cloud.
Open clusters contain between a few dozen and a few thousand stars, all formed from the same initial cloud of gas and dust.
Caldwell 71, or NGC 2477, is an open star cluster. Open clusters are loosely bound collections of stars. It is located roughly 4,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Puppis.
Many thousands of stars burn brightly in the globular cluster Terzan 4. The brighter blue stars in the cluster center burn hotter and die more quickly; the red stars on the outskirts are older stars that burn less hot.
Thousands of sparkling young stars nestled within the giant nebula NGC 3603. This stellar "jewel box" is one of the most massive young star clusters in the Milky Way Galaxy.
NGC 2040 is an open star cluster located 1,60,000 light years away in the constellation of Dorado.
NGC 346 is a young open cluster of stars with associated nebula located in the Small Magellanic Cloud that appears in the southern constellation of Tucana.
Credit: NASA