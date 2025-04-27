Apr 27, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

NASA shares 7 stunning images of star clusters

Shweta Singh

This image celebrates Hubble's 25th year in orbit, featuring the Westerlund 2 star cluster. It combines visible-light and near-infrared data from Hubble’s cameras.

WR 20a

This Hubble image shows the star cluster NGC 346 in the Small Magellanic Cloud, surrounded by dramatic arched filaments.

NGC 346

This Hubble image shows the densely packed stars of the globular cluster NGC 1805, located near the Large Magellanic Cloud. Stars are tightly grouped, making planetary systems unlikely.

NGC 1805

This Hubble image reveals the ancient globular cluster NGC 3201, containing hundreds of thousands of stars. Discovered in 1826, it appears large, bright, and irregular towards its center.

NGC 3201

This image shows the massive stars WR 25 and Tr16-244 in the Trumpler 16 cluster, within the Carina Nebula. WR 25 is the brightest, with Tr16-244 nearby, and a low-mass star to the left.

WR 25

This image shows 30 Doradus, the brightest star-forming region, 170,000 light-years away. It combines Hubble and ESO observations of glowing hydrogen and oxygen.

Tarantula Nebula

This Hubble image shows LHA 120-N 11 (N11), a highly active star formation region in the Large Magellanic Cloud. It’s a mosaic of ACS data, covering about six arcminutes across.

LHA 120-N 11

