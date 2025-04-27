NASA shares 7 stunning images of star clusters

Apr 27, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
This image celebrates Hubble's 25th year in orbit, featuring the Westerlund 2 star cluster. It combines visible-light and near-infrared data from Hubble’s cameras.
This Hubble image shows the star cluster NGC 346 in the Small Magellanic Cloud, surrounded by dramatic arched filaments.
This Hubble image shows the densely packed stars of the globular cluster NGC 1805, located near the Large Magellanic Cloud. Stars are tightly grouped, making planetary systems unlikely.
This Hubble image reveals the ancient globular cluster NGC 3201, containing hundreds of thousands of stars. Discovered in 1826, it appears large, bright, and irregular towards its center.
This image shows the massive stars WR 25 and Tr16-244 in the Trumpler 16 cluster, within the Carina Nebula. WR 25 is the brightest, with Tr16-244 nearby, and a low-mass star to the left.
This image shows 30 Doradus, the brightest star-forming region, 170,000 light-years away. It combines Hubble and ESO observations of glowing hydrogen and oxygen.
This Hubble image shows LHA 120-N 11 (N11), a highly active star formation region in the Large Magellanic Cloud. It’s a mosaic of ACS data, covering about six arcminutes across.