7 stunning images of Red Star Clusters captured by NASA

Jul 28, 2025, 06:33 AM IST
The stunning red image of Tarantula Nebula was captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope. It is a star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) galaxy.
This 100 million-year-old globular cluster is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and a birthplace for billions of stars.
The beautiful image of Westerlund 1 is captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. It is the biggest and closest “super” star cluster to Earth.
The star cluster Pismis 24 lies within the much larger emission nebula called NGC 6357, located about 8,000 light-years from Earth.
NGC 3603 is a nebula situated in the Carina–Sagittarius Arm of the Milky Way around 20,000 light-years away from the Solar System.
This view of one of the most dynamic and intricately detailed star-forming regions in space, located 210,000 light-years away in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way, was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Thousands of sparkling young stars are nestled within the giant nebula NGC 3603, one of the most massive young star clusters in the Milky Way Galaxy.